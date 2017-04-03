In Pictures: Mini-golf fundraiser held at Fairfield Library
Beverly Makar of Fairfield helps her grandson, Matt Makar-Winslow, 4, learn to play at the Fairfield Library's Mini Golf fundraiser, Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. Beverly Makar of Fairfield helps her grandson, Matt Makar-Winslow, 4, learn to play at the Fairfield Library's Mini Golf fundraiser, Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|2 hr
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|7 hr
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru...
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
|Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC