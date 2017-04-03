Hospitals rally against Malloy plan

Hospitals rally against Malloy plan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget has come under fire by hospital executives and workers who oppose legislative that would allow towns and cities to assess property taxes from local hospitals to generate $212 million in new revenue. less Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget has come under fire by hospital executives and workers who oppose legislative that would allow towns and cities to assess property taxes from local hospitals to generate $212 ... more HARTFORD - Hundreds of executives and medical professionals gathered for a lobbying effort in the Capitol complex on Wednesday in attempt to derail a proposal that would allow towns and cities to tax their local hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Apr 3 Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Apr 3 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr 3 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season Apr 3 BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Apr 1 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 06 at 4:56AM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC