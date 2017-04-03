Hospitals rally against Malloy plan
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget has come under fire by hospital executives and workers who oppose legislative that would allow towns and cities to assess property taxes from local hospitals to generate $212 million in new revenue. less Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget has come under fire by hospital executives and workers who oppose legislative that would allow towns and cities to assess property taxes from local hospitals to generate $212 ... more HARTFORD - Hundreds of executives and medical professionals gathered for a lobbying effort in the Capitol complex on Wednesday in attempt to derail a proposal that would allow towns and cities to tax their local hospitals.
