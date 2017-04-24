Haunting photographs of abandoned Con...

Haunting photographs of abandoned Connecticut sites

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The former Remington Arms Factory in Bridgeport sits along Barnum Avenue, 13 interconnected buildings of red bricks and shattered glass, a constant reminder that the city is at a loss about what to do with the derelict remains of its manufacturing heyday. But for urban photographers Michael Tarca and Simon Young, abandoned facilities like the iconic ammunition factory, are a treasure trove, waiting to be explored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off 14 hr Caitlyn 1
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News "Open carry" bill shot down Wed payme 50
News Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary Mon America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 24 America Gentleman... 6
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza Apr 24 BPT 3
News Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B... Apr 24 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC