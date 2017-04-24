Haunting photographs of abandoned Connecticut sites

The former Remington Arms Factory in Bridgeport sits along Barnum Avenue, 13 interconnected buildings of red bricks and shattered glass, a constant reminder that the city is at a loss about what to do with the derelict remains of its manufacturing heyday. But for urban photographers Michael Tarca and Simon Young, abandoned facilities like the iconic ammunition factory, are a treasure trove, waiting to be explored.

