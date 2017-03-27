Ganim's budget will not hike taxes

Ganim's budget will not hike taxes

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 36 min ago, titled Ganim's budget will not hike taxes. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Maybe you still have one in the attic or basement. That is, if you weren't one of the property owners whose taxes were increased by Ganim's budget last year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 9 min ago
Thanks Joe
God bless your little greedy black heart
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... 3 hr BPT 1
News Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport 3 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... Fri BPT 1
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... Thu Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Mar 28 jeffery 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC