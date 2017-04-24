Ganim to explore gubernatorial bid
"There's a void - a vacuum - now," Ganim, referring to Gov. Dannel Malloy 's decision not to seek a third term, said in a brief interview Thursday with Hearst Connecticut Media. Ganim staged an astounding comeback in 2015 after a 2003 corruption conviction ended his first 12 years running the city.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|3 hr
|payme
|53
|Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off
|Wed
|Caitlyn
|1
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|6
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|Apr 24
|BPT
|3
