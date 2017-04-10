Ganim eyes bigger stage

Ganim eyes bigger stage

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ganim eyes bigger stage.

Mayor Joe Ganim leads a tour inside the old Palace Theater, in downtown Bridgeport, Conn. April 10, 2017.

BPT

Westwood, MA

#1 53 min ago
We have a theater up and running and it's not doing well.....
How will adding another help? And at what cost?
Is this for Joes ego.....or another kickback generating scheme...
Bridgeport, CT

