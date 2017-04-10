Folk Music Legend Headlines Fundraise...

Folk Music Legend Headlines Fundraiser Gala in Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Folk icon Tom Chapin will headline a special celebration of Horizons at Sacred Heart University, a high-quality enrichment program for children from Bridgeport's public and parochial schools. The program's second annual gala, featuring a night of fun, food, drink and song, will take place April 22 at SHU's Martire Business and Communications Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 3 hr Marauder 5
News Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W... 8 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Sun America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Sun America Gentleman... 3
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Sun America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Sun BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC