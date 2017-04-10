Folk Music Legend Headlines Fundraiser Gala in Fairfield
Folk icon Tom Chapin will headline a special celebration of Horizons at Sacred Heart University, a high-quality enrichment program for children from Bridgeport's public and parochial schools. The program's second annual gala, featuring a night of fun, food, drink and song, will take place April 22 at SHU's Martire Business and Communications Center.
