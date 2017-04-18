Family, Friends Mourn 33-Year-Old Stamford Man Killed In Bridgeport
A GoFundMe effort was launched Thursday afternoon to pay for the memorial service for a 33-year-old Stamford man who was shot to death just hours earlier in downtown Bridgeport. Bridgeport police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Max Antoine.
