Fairfield veteran sues to upgrade thousands of Army discharges
Decorated Army veteran Stephen Kennedy of Fairfield filed a federal class-action lawsuit Monday on behalf of Army veterans nationwide who, like him, were given less than honorable discharges for behaviors later attributed to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Photos courtesy of Stephen Kennedy.
