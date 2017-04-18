Fairfield U. Professor Recognized For Work With Bridgeport Students
Bryan Ripley Crandall, Ph.D., a Fairfield University professor known for his boundless enthusiasm and support for Bridgeport students, immigrants and refugees, has been awarded the 2017 Elizabeth M. Pfriem Civic Leadership Award by the Bridgeport Public Education Fund in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The Stratford resident, assistant professor in the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions and director of the Connecticut Writing Project, is being recognized for his support of K-12 schools, teachers, and students.
