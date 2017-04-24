Fairfield Theatre Company to Host Earth Day Celebration
Fairfield Theatre Company's Earth Day Celebration attracts over 1,000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors and sponsors with the assistance of over 100 volunteers. The event features live music, a variety of food trucks, and a myriad of family-friendly activities like face painting, arts and crafts, fun and games, and more.
