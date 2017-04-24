Fairfield Theatre Company to Host Ear...

Fairfield Theatre Company to Host Earth Day Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Fairfield Theatre Company's Earth Day Celebration attracts over 1,000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors and sponsors with the assistance of over 100 volunteers. The event features live music, a variety of food trucks, and a myriad of family-friendly activities like face painting, arts and crafts, fun and games, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 5 hr javawhey 54
News Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers Thu BPT 1
Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off Wed Caitlyn 1
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr 26 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary Apr 24 America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 24 America Gentleman... 6
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza Apr 24 BPT 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC