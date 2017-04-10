Fairfield Police Chief Slips On Stilettos For A Good Cause

For the fifth consecutive year, Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara will step out in a pair of towering, ruby-red heels to lead Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a community-wide rally and walk in support of victims of sexual violence and abuse. The popular event, which drew more than 1,000 walkers last year, kicks off at 8 a.m., April 29, with a one-mile trek through downtown Fairfield.

