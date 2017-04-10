Fairfield Police Chief Slips On Stile...

Fairfield Police Chief Slips On Stilettos For A Good Cause

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

For the fifth consecutive year, Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara will step out in a pair of towering, ruby-red heels to lead Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a community-wide rally and walk in support of victims of sexual violence and abuse. The popular event, which drew more than 1,000 walkers last year, kicks off at 8 a.m., April 29, with a one-mile trek through downtown Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down 7 hr Marauder 3
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 18 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... 18 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... 18 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Sun BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC