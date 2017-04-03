Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Nabb...

Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Nabbed In Overnight Drive In Stolen Car

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man was arrested early Monday when a police officer spotted him driving a stolen car through Fairfield, police said. The officer stopped Kalex Garcia, 40, of Madison Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Post Road and South Pine Creek Road after he noticed the car had no front license plate and tinted windows, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... 17 hr Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 22 hr Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... 23 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes 23 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season 23 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Apr 1 BPT 1
News Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport Apr 1 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC