Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Nabbed In Overnight Drive In Stolen Car
A Bridgeport man was arrested early Monday when a police officer spotted him driving a stolen car through Fairfield, police said. The officer stopped Kalex Garcia, 40, of Madison Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Post Road and South Pine Creek Road after he noticed the car had no front license plate and tinted windows, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|17 hr
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|22 hr
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru...
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
|Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC