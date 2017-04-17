Fairfield Cops: Stamford Woman Found With 102 Oxycodone Pills, Pot

A Stamford woman found with 102 oxycodone pills and a cigarette pack full of pot Saturday faces a narcotics charge in Fairfield, police said. Nicole Stramandinoli, of Underhill Street, told police she was parked under the I-95 overpass on Coolidge Street around 1:45 a.m. because two men she was giving a ride to Bridgeport started arguing in her backseat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.