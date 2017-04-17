Fairfield Cops: Stamford Woman Found ...

Fairfield Cops: Stamford Woman Found With 102 Oxycodone Pills, Pot

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Stamford woman found with 102 oxycodone pills and a cigarette pack full of pot Saturday faces a narcotics charge in Fairfield, police said. Nicole Stramandinoli, of Underhill Street, told police she was parked under the I-95 overpass on Coolidge Street around 1:45 a.m. because two men she was giving a ride to Bridgeport started arguing in her backseat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? 6 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News "Open carry" bill shot down Mon payme 41
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Sun Memem1232 34
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) Sun History phart 40
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions Apr 15 Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Apr 14 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC