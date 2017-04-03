Exterior of Bridge Academy, in Bridge...

Exterior of Bridge Academy, in Bridgeport, Conn. Jan. 2nd, 2012.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Friends, Ruby Amigon, Shanet Hinds, Lais Lima and Karianna Montalvo, seniors at Bridge Academy Charter School, are known as the "fab four." The four girls counted on each other to help themselves succeed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Mon Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season Mon BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Apr 1 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC