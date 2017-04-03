Exterior of Bridge Academy, in Bridgeport, Conn. Jan. 2nd, 2012.
Friends, Ruby Amigon, Shanet Hinds, Lais Lima and Karianna Montalvo, seniors at Bridge Academy Charter School, are known as the "fab four." The four girls counted on each other to help themselves succeed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Mon
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru...
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC