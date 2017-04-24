Ex-judge takes meters to court
Former Superior Court judge Carmen Lopez argues her appeal for a parking ticket received from the new downtown parking meters in a hearing at City Hall in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|7 hr
|payme
|53
|Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off
|Wed
|Caitlyn
|1
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|6
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|Apr 24
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC