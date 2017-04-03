Early Start With Art Paved Path For Bridgeport's City Lights Director
As a young girl, Suzanne Kachmar pedaled from her Bridgeport home to the Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford with nothing but whimsy on her developing artistic mind. Kachmar did not know it then, but those bike rides, and accompanying her mother to her work as a set designer at the Polka Dot Playhouse, paved her path to work in an artistic environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Mon
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru...
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC