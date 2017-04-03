E.C.S.U. Student Quanece Williams Wins Fulbright Student Award
Quanece Williams '16 of Bridgeport, CT, and a student at Eastern Connecticut State University, has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant to serve an English teaching assistantship in the Czech Republic. The grant, which is for the 2017-18 academic year, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
