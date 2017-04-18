Driver Runs Red Light; Ambulance Crashes Into Tree In Bridgeport
A teenager is facing charges after running a red light and causing an ambulance to crash into a tree early Saturday in Bridgeport, according to multiple media reports. The crash happened on North Avenue near Wood Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. when the ambulance veered to avoid colliding with the teen's car, then struck a parked car and a tree, WFSB-TV said.
