Driver Runs Red Light; Ambulance Cras...

Driver Runs Red Light; Ambulance Crashes Into Tree In Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A teenager is facing charges after running a red light and causing an ambulance to crash into a tree early Saturday in Bridgeport, according to multiple media reports. The crash happened on North Avenue near Wood Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. when the ambulance veered to avoid colliding with the teen's car, then struck a parked car and a tree, WFSB-TV said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 1 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Bill OReilly 5
News Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids... Apr 20 Lawrence Wolf 8
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Apr 19 Bill OReilly 35
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC