Division Criminal Justice: Woman illegally collected over $32,000 in unemployment for three years

State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced that a Bridgeport woman was arrested for illegally collecting over $32,000 in unemployment compensation benefits. Courtney Tucker was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney.

