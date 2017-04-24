Did You See Anything? State Police In...

Did You See Anything? State Police Investigating Man's Death On I-95

Read more: The Armonk Daily Voice

State Police are seeking information about an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday morning on I-95 southbound in Greenwich, Conn., that left an unidentified man dead. State Police are investigating the fatal accident in which "a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a large truck," said a statement from Troop G in Bridgeport.

