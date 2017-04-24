Did You See Anything? State Police Investigating Man's Death On I-95
State Police are seeking information about an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday morning on I-95 southbound in Greenwich, Conn., that left an unidentified man dead. State Police are investigating the fatal accident in which "a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a large truck," said a statement from Troop G in Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Armonk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|11 hr
|payme
|50
|Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|6
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|Apr 24
|BPT
|3
|Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B...
|Apr 24
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC