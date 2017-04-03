Cops: Man tries to fire car dealership employees

A Bridgeport man, who initially gave a false name, was issued a misdemeanor summons April 1 after causing a disruption at the Mercedes Benz dealership on Commerce Drive. According to police, Tracey L. Edward , 44, of Beechwood Avenue, walked into the showroom, yelling that he owned the place and that everyone was fired.

