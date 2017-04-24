Cops: Bridgeport Man, Teens Kidnapped...

Cops: Bridgeport Man, Teens Kidnapped And Beat Homeless Man

Police charged a Bridgeport man and three teens with kidnapping a homeless person and beating him with a baseball bat on Thursday, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that 31-year-old William McNeil, along with two teenage boys and a teenage girl, drove up to Washington Park and grabbed a 34-year-old homeless man.

