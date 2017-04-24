Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
The 2017 Colorblends House & Spring Garden - in the landmark yellow mansion on Clinton Avenue in Bridgeport - is again offering the public an opportunity to check out its dazzling display of seasonal flowers. The garden was bursting with visitors on Easter Sunday, when we stopped for our first afternoon stroll of the season.
