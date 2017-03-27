Circus with elephants canceled in Bri...

Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Families filled the Civic Center Tuesday to take in the sights, sounds and wonders of the Garden Brothers Circus, which has been performing throughout North America for 100 years. In addition to the traditional clowns, elephants, and aerialists, the show features A'Motorcycle Madness,A' with daredevils somersaulting and spinning in the large Globe of Doom, Chinese acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, Cirque Artists and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... 1 hr Big bubba 2
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 11 hr BPT 1
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 22 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... Thu Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Mar 28 jeffery 5
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... Mar 28 BPT 6
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,966,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC