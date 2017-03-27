Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport
Families filled the Civic Center Tuesday to take in the sights, sounds and wonders of the Garden Brothers Circus, which has been performing throughout North America for 100 years. In addition to the traditional clowns, elephants, and aerialists, the show features A'Motorcycle Madness,A' with daredevils somersaulting and spinning in the large Globe of Doom, Chinese acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, Cirque Artists and more.
