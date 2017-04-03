Bridgeport Police: Suspected Heroin Dealer Concealed Drugs In His Rectum
Bridgeport police busted a man Tuesday after they found folds of heroin protruding from his rectum during a strip search, according to the Connecticut Post. After a drug deal was spotted during a police surveillance near Huntington Road, officers pulled over the buyer and the seller separately, the Connecticut Post said.
