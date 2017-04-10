Bridgeport Police Arrest Two, Seize Guns And Bullets At Greene Homes
Bridgeport police arrested two men and seized guns and ammunition after coming upon a hangout of the Green Boyz gang in the Greene Homes housing complex, the Connecticut Post reported. Police had been pursuing a BMW they believed was involved in a shooting when a teenage suspect hopped out of the car and ran into an apartment at the Greene Homes, the Post said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|20 min
|Haruko57
|11
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Open your eyes
|114
|Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Ganim eyes bigger stage
|Tue
|Geno
|2
|Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W...
|Apr 10
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC