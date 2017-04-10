Bridgeport Police Arrest Two, Seize G...

Bridgeport Police Arrest Two, Seize Guns And Bullets At Greene Homes

Bridgeport police arrested two men and seized guns and ammunition after coming upon a hangout of the Green Boyz gang in the Greene Homes housing complex, the Connecticut Post reported. Police had been pursuing a BMW they believed was involved in a shooting when a teenage suspect hopped out of the car and ran into an apartment at the Greene Homes, the Post said.

