Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly ...

Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly linked to spike in shootings

There are 1 comment on the News12.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly linked to spike in shootings. In it, News12.com reports that:

Bridgeport police say they saw a spike in shootings over the weekend directly linked to the onset of warm weather. Every year when the weather turns warm there is an increase in shootings in the city, according to Chief AJ Perez.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

543

Stamford, CT

#1 1 hr ago
Another story that Bridgeport is not save to visit, work, or to live in.
Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridgeport, CT

