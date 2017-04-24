Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly linked to spike in shootings
Bridgeport police say they saw a spike in shootings over the weekend directly linked to the onset of warm weather.
Bridgeport police say they saw a spike in shootings over the weekend directly linked to the onset of warm weather. Every year when the weather turns warm there is an increase in shootings in the city, according to Chief AJ Perez.
Since: Dec 15
543
#1 1 hr ago
Another story that Bridgeport is not save to visit, work, or to live in.
