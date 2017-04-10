Bridgeport orchestra, Yates celebrate Spring
Maestro Jonathan Yates will be the guest conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's final concert of the season on Saturday, April 22, at the Klein Memorial in Bridgeport. Maestro Jonathan Yates will be the guest conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's final concert of the season on Saturday, April 22, at the Klein Memorial in Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|5 hr
|payme
|41
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|14 hr
|Memem1232
|34
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|17 hr
|History phart
|40
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Long-sought East End grocer raises questions
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students
|Apr 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC