Bridgeport orchestra, Yates celebrate Spring

Maestro Jonathan Yates will be the guest conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's final concert of the season on Saturday, April 22, at the Klein Memorial in Bridgeport. Maestro Jonathan Yates will be the guest conductor at the Greater Bridgeport Symphony's final concert of the season on Saturday, April 22, at the Klein Memorial in Bridgeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.