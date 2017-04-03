Bridgeport murder, abduction suspect to be extradited to CT
Bridgeport police are leaving Friday morning to pick up a man who triggered an Amber Alert after he allegedly kidnapped his daughter and killed the On Feb. 24, Bridgeport police issued a nationwide Amber Alert, after they say Oscar Hernandez, 39, critically injured a woman, stabbed his girlfriend to death and kidnapped their 6-year-old daughter. Pennsylvania State Police captured Hernandez after a high-speed chase where he crashed into a tractor-trailer.
