Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, in Bridgeport, Conn. June 13, 2016.

13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Mayor Joe Ganim admitted Friday that, despite raising money for re-election in 2019, a run for an unspecified statewide office next year is on his mind. The mayor, through a private attorney, asked the state elections watchdog to determine whether a prior conviction for running a pay-to-play scheme out of City Hall makes him ineligible to receive campaign grants through Connecticut's clean elections program.

Bridgeport, CT

