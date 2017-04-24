Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary
Twenty-eight construction workers were killed when the 16 story residential complex collapsed at the corner of Washington Avenue and Coleman Street on April 23, 1987. Investigators later ruled that the collapse was the result of faulty lift slab construction.
A very day for me, because I was nearby. God bless these lost souls.
