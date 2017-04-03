Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up Woman In Weston Home Invasion
A Bridgeport man will be imprisoned for 12 years after pleading guilty to a 2015 Weston home invasion in which he tied up a woman while he burglarized her home, according to the Stamford Advocate. Dylan Garger, 43, was expected to be sentenced in court Friday after pleading guilty in February to the crime, the Stamford Advocate reported.
