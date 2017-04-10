Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal...

Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting At Restaurant

A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in connection to a 2015 shooting at a Park Avenue restaurant, according to the Connecticut Post.

A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in connection to a 2015 shooting at a Park Avenue restaurant, according to the Connecticut Post. Gregory Hughes, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder under the Alford Doctrine, the Connecticut Post reported.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

521

Stamford, CT

#1 9 hrs ago
Guilty as charge. Giver him serious jail time.
