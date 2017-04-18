Bridgeport Man Gets Prison After Stolen Gun Ends Up At Stepson's School

A Bridgeport man will serve nearly six years behind bars for stealing a safe filled with guns from a Shelton home, trading five of the weapons for heroin and leaving two firearms at home, one of which his stepson took to school, prosecutors said. Walter Gonzalez, 45, was sentenced Tuesday to 71 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

