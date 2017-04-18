Bridgeport Man Gets Prison After Stolen Gun Ends Up At Stepson's School
A Bridgeport man will serve nearly six years behind bars for stealing a safe filled with guns from a Shelton home, trading five of the weapons for heroin and leaving two firearms at home, one of which his stepson took to school, prosecutors said. Walter Gonzalez, 45, was sentenced Tuesday to 71 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|11 hr
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|11 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|11 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|11 hr
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|11 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC