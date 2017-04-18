Bridgeport Man Charged With Raping, Assaulting, Robbing College Student
A Bridgeport man was charged with beating and raping a 22-year-old college student after she got off a bus in February, according to the Connecticut Post. Tysaaun Anderson, 22, hit the woman over the head, dragged her to a driveway, and then proceeded to beat and rape her, police told the Post.
