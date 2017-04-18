Bridgeport man arrested on warrant in...

Bridgeport man arrested on warrant in Darien

Police arrested a 38-year-old Bridgeport man on a warrant after pulling him over for driving without a front license plate. An officer pulled over Kenneth T. Jackson , of Dewey Street, as he was driving a 1993 Lexus down the Post Road on April 12 around 4 p.m. When the officer stopped the Bridgeport man, he smelled marijuana coming from the car.

