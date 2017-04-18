Bridgeport Man Arrested On Marijuana, DUI Charges After Westport Crash
A 21-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested on drunken driving and marijuana possession charges after crashing his car in Westport in the early morning hours on Friday, according to police. Westport officers located a crash on Saugatuck Avenue near Ferry Lane at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
