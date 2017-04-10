Bridgeport man arrested in Easton hom...

Bridgeport man arrested in Easton home invasion

Charles Grace, 34, of Canfield Avenue in Bridgeport, was charged with home invasion, threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in the second degree. Easton police said that on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, Grace forcefully entered an Easton house, verbally abused his girlfriend and displayed a knife, according to police.

