Bridgeport City Council told school board has nothing left to cut
Yarieliz Pagan, 4, holds up a sign demading the city funds the public schools as she and hundreds of parents came out to tell the city council to fully fund the school board budget request during a meeting at City Hall's Council Chambers in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday Apr. 25, 2017. The board wants $11.4 million over what it gets now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|5 hr
|payme
|50
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|6
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|Mon
|BPT
|3
|Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC