Bridgeport City Council told school board has nothing left to cut

Yarieliz Pagan, 4, holds up a sign demading the city funds the public schools as she and hundreds of parents came out to tell the city council to fully fund the school board budget request during a meeting at City Hall's Council Chambers in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday Apr. 25, 2017. The board wants $11.4 million over what it gets now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.