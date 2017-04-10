Bridgeport Beakfast To Spotlight LGBTQ Issues Across Fairfield County
In support of inclusion for all families, Triangle Community Center will host an LGBTQ Empowerment Breakfast on Friday, April 21 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport. Triangle's Executive Director Anthony Crisci will talk about the organization's work and their newly formed partnership with The Center for Family Justice.
