Bond Set At $2M For Dad in Bridgeport Murder Case That Led To Amber Alert
A Bridgeport man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend and kidnapping his daughter in a case that led to a multi-state chase in February appeared in court Monday, where his bond was set at $2 million, according to the Connecticut Post. Oscar Hernandez, 39, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and kidnapping after police said he stabbed his girlfriend and a friend at her Greenwood Road home on Friday, Feb. 24. He is accused of then taking his 6-year-old daughter and leading police on a multi-state search that ended when he crashed his car in Pennsylvania, where he is also facing charges.
