Awards and a fashion line for 15-year...

Awards and a fashion line for 15-year-old Bridgeport girl

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Kayana Reid, 15, who operates a fashion concern, Chastity Diva's, poses with her mom Kisha at her home in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday Apr. 11, 2017. Reid, a Kolbe Cathedral student, has had enough success to enable her to hand out a $1,000 scholarship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) 1 hr History phart 40
News "Open carry" bill shot down 2 hr payme 38
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? Sat BPT 1
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions Sat Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students Fri Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC