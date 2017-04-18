Ambulance crashes into tree in Bridge...

Ambulance crashes into tree in Bridgeport

An American Medical Response ambulance crashed into a tree early Saturday morning after swerving to avoid another vehicle near the corner of Wood and North avenues. Assistance was needed to remove at least one of the ambulance's occupants, who was pinned inside by the crash.

