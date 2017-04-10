A warm Easter in the forecast

While it won't be hot enough to fry an Easter egg on the sidewalk, a warm Easter Sunday is in the forecast. In its weekend outlook, the National Weather Service says Easter Sunday's high temperature will be near 80 degrees in interior locations of Connecticut.

