61-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Busted On Drug-Dealing Charges

Bernardo Pizarro, 61, of Bridgeport was getting on to the I-95 on-ramp at near exit 34 in Milford Friday at 11:30 a.m. when police stopped him for a license plate violation, police said. Police said that Pizarro was found to be in possession of 21 grams of cocaine, as well as clear plastic baggies.

