30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza

Iris Harrison, who lived across the street at the Sanford Apartments, talks about what she remembers about the L'Ambiance Plaza disaster which occurred 30 years ago this coming Sunday, in front of the memorial statue at the Renaissance Plaza Apartments on Washington Ave in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday Apr. 19, 2017. Jones is one of the first people to become a resident at the apartment complex built after the disaster.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

533

Stamford, CT

#1 10 hrs ago
I had lived by down the street at 115 Washington Ave. and was under the bridge when I had heard a big Boom. God bless those who lives were lost.
