30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from Yesterday, titled 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza.
Iris Harrison, who lived across the street at the Sanford Apartments, talks about what she remembers about the L'Ambiance Plaza disaster which occurred 30 years ago this coming Sunday, in front of the memorial statue at the Renaissance Plaza Apartments on Washington Ave in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday Apr. 19, 2017. Jones is one of the first people to become a resident at the apartment complex built after the disaster.
Since: Dec 15
533
#1 10 hrs ago
I had lived by down the street at 115 Washington Ave. and was under the bridge when I had heard a big Boom. God bless those who lives were lost.
