2 motorcyclists face charges after driving erratically on Route 8 in Bridgeport
Connecticut State Police Troopers say they received multiple 911 calls saying that a group of approximately 18 motorcyclists were operating erratically. The 911 calls said the motorcyclists were passing traffic on the right shoulder and center median and were splitting the lanes.
