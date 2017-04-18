1980s cult film gets Bridgeport scree...

1980s cult film gets Bridgeport screening

7 hrs ago

Although it was only a modest success in 1985, "The Goonies" went on to become a major cult film among those who were kids during that decade. The movie, directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg , is getting a special screening as part of a film series at the recently reopened Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport, CT

