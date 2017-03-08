Woman tricks UI out of nearly $5,000
A Stratford woman is accused of stealing services from the United Illuminating Company worth nearly $5,000, by pretending to be someone else. According to police, 43 year-old Kimberly Lawton used fake identities and social security numbers to use UI services, which she never paid for.
